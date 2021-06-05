ICYMI: Major Construction Project Delayed in Pandemic, Why 2021 Hurricane Season May Be Better Than Last Year

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:

Miami-Dade Police Launches ‘Operation Summer Heat' to Stop Gun Violence

In light of the recent shootings in Miami-Dade County, the police department announced Thursday it is launching "Operation Summer Heat" to stop the violence.

The effort is launching immediately and unifies not just police departments across Miami-Dade but also brings in others like code enforcement officers and those with expertise in social media.

“We are going to crack down on those businesses that have been operating illegally. Some of the violence is taking place at these venues. So, starting tomorrow, this weekend, and beyond we will be send out strike teams. 17 teams in fact," Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

FBI Announces $25K Reward 5 Years After Disappearance of Doral Mother, Daughter

The FBI Miami Division announced a $25,000 reward Tuesday for more information in the disappearance of a South Florida mother and her young daughter, who vanished without a trace five years ago.

Liliana Moreno and her daughter Daniela were last seen on May 30, 2016, in or near the Home Depot on Okeechobee Road in Hialeah. At the time of their disappearance, Liliana was 41 years old and Daniella was 8 years old. They haven't been heard from since.

"We have not forgotten about Liliana and Daniela. We have worked this case throughout the last five years," said Miami-Dade Det. Christopher Velano.

Convention Center Construction in Broward Stalls During COVID Pandemic

If you drive in Fort Lauderdale often or even once in a while, you’ll notice the Broward County Convention Center doesn’t quite look the same. It turns out it will look incomplete for a while longer.

“The pandemic basically shook the confidence of the funding market," said Alan Cohen, the assistant Broward County administrator.

The convention center’s $900 million renovation is on hold. The project was set to be complete in 2023.

Blockchain.com Moving Headquarters From NYC To Miami

Blockchain.com is the latest company to move its headquarters to South Florida from New York City.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez made the announcement at a news conference ahead of the 2021 Bitcoin Conference in Wynwood.

The cryptocurrency exchange is looking to hire 100 people in the next six months and an extra 200 by the end of 2022 with average salaries between $80,000 and $140,000.

Morales: A Look at Predictions for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season

It's pretty safe to say that this year's hurricane season won't be like 2020 - a record-breaking year in the Atlantic which yielded 30 named tropical systems.

The ingredients that combined to produce such a prolific hurricane season are not present this time, according to distinguished professor of Atmospheric Science and director of Penn State University’s Earth System Science Center, Dr. Michael Mann.

"La Niña has subsided. We're probably going to be in neutral El Niño conditions which isn’t especially favorable for tropical Atlantic hurricanes," Mann said. "Those sea surface temperatures aren’t quite as warm this year as they were a year ago."