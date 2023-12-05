‘Impossible to process': Graphic video of Hamas terror attack on Israel screened in Miami

Within days of the October 7th Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, conspiracy theories had already sprouted around the world, doubting the barbarity of the assault.

So the Israeli government made a video compilation of footage taken directly from terrorist bodycams, their cell phone videos, security cameras, and videos from first responders and survivors. They first showed it to journalists in Israel, and recently screened it for Members of Congress. On Tuesday, they played it in Miami.

"It's impossible to process, it’s a video that everybody needs to see, the sheer evil, the sheer animalism, the sheer barbarism that took place, words do not do it justice,” said Bal Harbour Mayor Jeffrey Freimark, who was among the elected officials and journalists who watched the 47-minute video presentation.

“I don’t know if in the English language we have a term that can adequately describe what we just saw, humans don’t do this to other humans,” said Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo.

The screening audience was not allowed to record the video, but was allowed to take notes. In scene after scene, the terrorists recorded their own brutality so they could post them on social media.

“My blood started boiling, I wanted to fight back, I didn’t cry, I didn’t get overwhelmed, I just wanted to fight back,” said Hollis Freimark, describing her reaction to watching the video.

“Barbaric, heinous, the work of psychopaths, and that’s what Hamas is, it’s a group of psychopaths,” Bovo said, referring to the way they laughed, took selfies, and seemed to revel in killing unarmed civilians. "It’s sick, sick, I don’t know if they were raised that way to hate another human being in that format, all I could think the entire time is they’re dealing with sick people.”

At one point in the video, there’s an intercepted phone call in which a terrorist brags to his parents, saying, "Look how your son killed Jews with his bare hands, I killed 10, dad!"

The father responds saying, "Kill, kill, kill!"

"It made me very angry, knowing that as a mother, as a past educator, how can parents teach their children these things?” Hollis Freimark said.

The video shows scene after scene of murders taking place, bodies burned beyond recognition, and mutilated victims. In one particularly gruesome scene, a terrorist cuts the head off a dead Israeli soldier and runs off with the head, shouting in glee. Another clip shows women hiding under a desk, and the gunmen methodically kill each of them. The killing goes on and on.

There are also dozens of still pictures showing dead children.

One scene from a first responder’s cell phone documents his arrival at the scene of the Supernova Dance Festival. "I have dead people, everyone’s dead," you hear him say as he calls out, “Is anyone alive?"

The video shows dozens of dead young people who were partying and enjoying the music a few hours before.

Among all the carnage, one scene might take the title for most heartbreaking. Captured by home security cameras, you see a father running with his two boys to a storage room to hide. The boys appear to be about 12 and 10 years old. A terrorist throws a grenade into the room, the father jumps in front to shield his sons and dies instantly. The boys, covered in their dad’s blood, run back into the house and the older brother says dad is really dead, this isn’t a prank. They are in shock and terrified and then the terrorist walks in. He calmly gets a drink out of the refrigerator and leaves.