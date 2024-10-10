Initial estimate shows Hurricane Milton's storm surge reached 5-10 feet

On Thursday, the National Hurricane Center’s Storm Surge Unit released their preliminary assessment of Milton’s surge impact on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Their initial findings show a 5-to-10-foot surge enveloped the Gulf coast from Siesta Key to Fort Myers Beach. This estimate includes the hard-hit area of Charlotte Harbor.

The impacted area was forecast to experience a peak surge of 8 to 12 feet from the hurricane’s landfall near the impact area. Following future damage surveys, it is expected that forecast range will verify.

Thursday’s initial estimate was made with the assistance of local tidal gauges and available damage photos.

NBC6’s Laura Rodriguez gathered photos from residents of Little Hickory Island, just south of Fort Myers Beach, illustrating feet of sand deposited underneath waterfront homes.

This same area was devastated by Hurricane Ian’s surge in September of 2022.

In the wake of Milton, in-person surveys will be conducted to measure high water marks and surge related damage.

The process will also gather multiple data points along the Gulf coast to make a final assessment of the surge heights and impact.

The NHC stated that work will be carried out in the coming weeks.