Interim Superintendent Strikes Deal With Broward School Board

It took less than two hours and the deal was done.

Dr. Earlean Smiley agreed to come out of retirement to become the temporary leader of Broward County Public Schools. Negotiating with school board chair Lori Alhadeff and the school board’s attorney, Smiley, a former district-level administrator and principal of Blanche Ely High School, accepted a package worth about $300,000.

“I’ve heard many board members talk about toxic culture,” Smiley said during the negotiations.

She indicated that priority one would be changing the administrative atmosphere at Broward County Public Schools.

“Move out of the culture that we’re in, to a culture where we can thrive at every level,” Smiley said.

Smiley accepted a contract offer worth about $300,000 to be the interim superintendent.

“So I think Dr. Smiley is bringing her strong leadership, she has a no-nonsense personality and I believe that is what BCPS needs right now,” Alhadeff said.

I asked her, what is the goal you’re setting for Smiley?

“Well I think we’ve been on such a roller coaster that she needs to get us back on track, I mean honestly the staff is so excited to have her, I just see the energy and enthusiasm for staff for working with our students at BCPS and I know Dr. Smiley will, her focus is on educating our students, and that is our job,” Alhadeff responded.

But after the past two superintendents were essentially run out of town, meeting the goal of finding a new permanent leader by July, the stated goal of the school board, might be a tall order.

“I think it is going to be challenging, however, I think that a lot of people do want to step up to this challenge and come to BCPS, we have amazing teachers and staff here and I know that with the right leadership, we will become an A school district.”

The full school board will likely approve Smiley’s deal on Wednesday.