Investigation continues into rollover and crash that left Plantation officer hospitalized

An investigation continues into whether a rollover crash in Broward County on New Year's Eve is connected to another crash that left a Plantation Police officer hospitalized.

The crashes happened Tuesday in Plantation and Davie, around the same time and about a mile apart, officials said.

The first one came in as a rollover crash near University Drive in Plantation. Pieces of a vehicle still remained on the sidewalk Wednesday.

"I heard a skrrt, boom, boom, boom," said Jenny Bailey, who lives nearby.

Her house is across the street from where the crash happened. She was walking her dog when she heard a loud bang.

"Oh my God, somebody hit the fence," she said. "I thought they hit my adjacent fence right here."

When she got closer, she saw the vehicle completely rolled over on the roadway.

"It was flipped over on its back," she said.

Surveillance video from Bailey's backyard shows ambulances and police officers rushing to the scene.

"It was chaotic," she said. "Traffic had basically stopped in all directions, couldn’t hardly move."

Officers were trying to arrest a suspect with outstanding warrants when the suspect drove off and caused other crashes, Plantation Police said. The suspect got away and has not been caught.

Minutes later, another call came in about another crash near Davie Road and State Road 84 in Davie, about five minutes away. That’s where investigators said a Plantation officer was involved in a two-car crash.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital. The driver of the second car involved stayed at the scene.

Police have not confirmed if the two crashes are related.