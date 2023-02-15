‘Is it Safe?' What We Know About the Air Quality in Doral From Energy Plant Fire

Miami-Dade firefighters continued their defensive attack on two buildings at the county's Resources Recovery Facility Wednesday, as the fire at the facility entered a fourth day and residents questioned the quality of the air near the facility.

Firefighters were still working nonstop to extinguish the blaze in Doral but they were facing some challenges, including a partially collapsed building and the difficult task of getting equipment inside.

"Presently all we can do from a safe vantage point is keep the fire in check," Deputy Fire Chief Danny Cardeso said Tuesday.

On Tuesday, crews with the Environmental Protection Agency set up air sampling and air monitoring stations along the perimeter of the site. Two EPA emergency responders and a contractor were also at the scene.

"At this time, two EPA Superfund emergency responders, with EPA contractor support, are at the scene and have deployed air monitoring and air sampling equipment to assist in determination of what hazardous constituents may be present in smoke emanating from the fire," the EPA said in a statement. "EPA established air monitoring stations consisting of particulate monitors and toxic chemical monitors (carbon monoxide, hydrogen sulfide, volatile organic compounds). EPA also established air sampling stations consisting of total volatile organic compounds (VOCs), total semi-volatile organic compounds (SVOCs), and metals."

Officials with the city of Doral said Wednesday that so far, all tests have come back clear.

"Please stay calm, drive carefully, and rest assured that all agencies involved are committed to quickly resolving this situation and keeping our community safe," Doral Mayor Christi Fraga said in a video message Wednesday.

Miami-Dade County officials said the Division of Environmental Resources Management is developing a water quality sampling plan to assess the runoff water from the fire operation. The storm drain system on-site is self-contained and all runoff stays within the premises.

Still, residents who live in Doral were voicing their concerns over the air quality.

"I need to get out the house a little but is it okay? Is it safe? Do I need to be wearing a mask, should I be wearing a mask?" resident Jessica Flores said.

Officials said the area is still experiencing smoky conditions, and residents have been advised to stay indoors and keep their windows closed.

Once the plant is safe, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the next step will be to remove garbage that's in a 30-foot deep pit. Officials said it's a methodical process, as they'll have to ensure all garbage is wet and extinguished.