‘It's Been Very Difficult': Dozens of Residents Still Displaced Weeks After Miami Gardens Fire

After nearly three weeks since a fire tore through a Miami Gardens condo building, dozens of displaced residents said they don’t have money or the resources to leave a shelter.

Many of the displaced residents have been staying at the Betty T. Ferguson rec center since January. They said they are grateful, but the center is very uncomfortable — and not knowing what to do next makes things more taxing.

“Help! Please, someone help," Ruth Garcia said. "Not only is my mother in this situation, everyone else in that shelter that is an owner is going through the same nightmare as my mother. There is no help for the owners."

Garcia was staying with her 81-year-old mother, Ruth Hernandez, when a fire burned down their home at World One Condos in Miami Gardens last month.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“I don't feel comfortable because I want my home like everybody," Hernandez said. "I got two dogs ... what I had I could afford, it was my own. But now I can’t."

The American Red Cross, which provides shelter, said the problem is finding affordable housing, especially for people on a fixed income and who are already paying a mortgage.

Currently, 52 people are still seeking refuge in the shelter, including some dogs. Seventy-five cases are open to addressing specific individual needs.

“Shelter operations are still ongoing, feeding is still ongoing and we are still working through with our city and county partners to try and help," said Zach Stokes with the American Red Cross.

But the big challenge is where to go next.

“It's been very difficult. As many know we are in a housing crisis, so therefore, especially around affordable housing, that's been the real issue of trying to find homes that fit into their budget," Stokes said.

Garcia said she is growing increasingly frustrated about finding new housing. But it's the uncertainty that's worse.

“I really can’t even tell you. I can’t tell you, but right now I'm very frustrated," she said. "I don't know if you can see it in my face, but I’ve been crying all morning because I really don't know what I'm gonna do with my mother. She can’t go back to New York, it's too cold for her."

Dozens of volunteers keep this shelter running and 80 meals are provided daily by the Miami Dolphins. The Red Cross said the goal is to have everybody in new housing by end of the month.

The fire department has yet to release its report into what caused the fire.