Jogger's Murder in Memphis Raises Safety Concerns for Women Runners

The recent death of a 34-year-old Memphis jogger and teacher has brought up some safety concerns for women who run alone in South Florida.

Eliza Fletcher’s body was found in an abandoned home in Memphis, and Cleotha Abston has been accused of kidnapping and first-degree murder.

According to the 2022 National Women’s Running Survey, 47% of women said they’ve been verbally harassed or cat-called when running. Almost 11% said they had been followed or intimidated.

Before you hang up your sneakers, there are some safety tips for women who enjoy running.

“First and foremost, I suggest running in numbers. Whether it’s with one partner or a group or club,” said Liz Morales, an avid runner who is a part of the Hollywood Run Club.

Morales gathers with others in the club to run along the Hollywood Broadwalk and gave some recommendations to stay alert while running.

“I usually carry Mace or a knife or some kind of weapon to hurt your attacker so you can get a chance to get away,” Morales said. “Usually I suggest changing up your routes. Don’t do the out and back thing. Some people are creepy and will wait for you to come back. Change it up often. Do loops and do different locations.”

Other suggestions include avoiding running when it’s dark out, jogging in public parks or areas where there are other people around, and bringing your phone. There are apps that can allow others to track your location through GPS.

While many runners choose to listen to music, wearing headphones can make you less aware of your surroundings during a jog.

“Run without. I suggest running without or with just one in your ear so you can potentially hear someone creeping up on you. I know music is important for the motivation, but your safety is more important,” Morales said.

If you don’t want to ditch the headphones, there are options like Shokz, which uses bone conduction to play music while still being able to hear your surroundings.