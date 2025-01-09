Judge orders two-way traffic on Ocean Drive after Clevelander sues Miami Beach

A judge has ordered Ocean Drive to re-open to two-way traffic once again after the iconic South Beach hotel the Clevelander sued the city of Miami Beach.

Currently, vehicles can only transit southbound on Ocean Drive from 13th Street to 5th Street, and a pedestrian plaza is open between 13th Street and 14th Place.

In the lawsuit, the Clevelander alleged that the road is closed illegally, which harms its business, and so requested that the court enter a temporary and permanent injunction to restore Ocean Drive to its pre-COVID-19 condition.

Judge Beatrice Butchko Sanchez orally agreed and said she would require Miami Beach to reopen the road to northbound traffic between 5th Street and 14th Place no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15.

The injunction may also force the city to get rid of bike lanes on that stretch of Ocean Drive.

In a letter to Mayor Steven Meiner and the City Commission on Thursday, City Attorney Ricardo J. Dopico and City Manager Eric T. Carpenter said Sanchez issued her injunction over the city's "strenuous objection."

“It is imperative that whatever changes are made must be consistent with the safety standards and codes of the authority having jurisdiction, the DTPW," the letter read.

The letter added that Sanchez was expected to enter a written order confirming her oral ruling in the next few days.

City leaders shut down Ocean Drive in May 2020 to cars amid the COVID pandemic and it proved to be popular with pedestrians. The southbound lane reopened to traffic in January of 2022.