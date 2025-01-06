Judge to consider several motions for rapper YNW Melly ahead of double murder retrial

A motions hearing is being held for South Florida rapper YNW Melly Monday.

Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, is going to court–again–for the shooting deaths of his friends in 2018, after his first murder trial ended in a hung jury and thus a mistrial in July 2023.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Demons is part of a music collective that included his two childhood friends who rapped under the names YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser.

Melly is accused of killing them both after a late-night recording session and making it look like a drive-by shooting. He’s been in custody since his arrest in February of 2019.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

His case first garnered attention for the traitorous storyline recounted in court, his antics, and also for his rising success: his biggest hit was called "Murder on my Mind” and he boasted a track featuring Kanye West.

But the only reason Melly’s going to court at all in 2025 is because after a yearslong trial followed closely by the public, a jury could not agree on his guilt or innocence.

A Broward County judge declared a mistrial in 2023, and the rapper has spent all of 2024 tied up in judicial proceedings–during which, his attorneys have sought his release and accused the Broward Sheriff’s Office of “cruel” treatment in prison and violating his constitutional rights.

His next court date is in March 2025.