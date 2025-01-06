YNW Melly

Judge to consider several motions for rapper YNW Melly ahead of double murder retrial

YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, is charged with shooting two friends to death back in 2018. His first murder trial ended in a mistrial.

By Marissa Bagg

A motions hearing is being held for South Florida rapper YNW Melly Monday.

Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, is going to court–again–for the shooting deaths of his friends in 2018, after his first murder trial ended in a hung jury and thus a mistrial in July 2023. 

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

Demons is part of a music collective that included his two childhood friends who rapped under the names YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser. 

Melly is accused of killing them both after a late-night recording session and making it look like a drive-by shooting. He’s been in custody since his arrest in February of 2019.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

His case first garnered attention for the traitorous storyline recounted in court, his antics, and also for his rising success: his biggest hit was called "Murder on my Mind” and he boasted a track featuring Kanye West.

But the only reason Melly’s going to court at all in 2025 is because after a yearslong trial followed closely by the public, a jury could not agree on his guilt or innocence. 

A Broward County judge declared a mistrial in 2023, and the rapper has spent all of 2024 tied up in judicial proceedings–during which, his attorneys have sought his release and accused the Broward Sheriff’s Office of “cruel” treatment in prison and violating his constitutional rights. 

Local

6 to Know 3 hours ago

6 to Know – Top stories of the day

Capitol Riot 3 hours ago

97 Floridians face Capitol riot charges as Trump intends to pardon most

His next court date is in March 2025.

This article tagged under:

YNW MellyCrime and Courts
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us