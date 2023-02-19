Knaus Berry Farm Remains Closed. Here's What We Know About the Iconic Redland Staple

Knaus Berry Farm, a community staple in the Redlands known for its signature cinnamon buns, remains closed following the shocking news surrounding the family who owns the farm.

Travis Grafe, 40, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, and robbery after allegedly beating his parents in Homestead Friday night.

According to a family friend who asked to remain anonymous, Grafe is accused of attacking his parents, Rachel Knaus Grafe, and Herbert Grafe, who own the popular business known for its strawberries and baked goods.

"I've just heard that Travis wanted money, and his mom wouldn't give it to him, and he beat her pretty bad - close to death - with a flashlight," said the family friend.

Knaus Berry Farm was closed on Saturday. A sign in front of the business said the closure was the result of a family emergency.

Investigators say Grafe's mother was airlifted to Jackson Memorial South in critical condition.

"I'm pretty shocked, extremely shocked and upset," said the family friend. "She's an extremely sweet and wonderful person."

Miami-Dade police say units responded to the house on Southwest 248th Street around 8:20 p.m. on Friday and found the victims beaten and suffering injuries from a blunt object.

Travis allegedly fled the scene but was later picked up by police near the home. Investigators say he was hospitalized while in police custody.

The family friend told NBC 6 as a teenager, Grafe suffered a traumatic brain injury.

"I truly believe if that never happened, this wouldn't have happened as well," the family friend said.

Despite the notoriety of this incident, it is not what the iconic South Florida hotspot has always been known for.

In 1956, brothers Ray and Russell Knaus began raising strawberries together in the Redland of South Florida where they set up a small roadside stand near the current Knaus Berry Farm to sell their berries.

While selling some strawberries through a broker, the man tasted cookies made by Ray’s wife, Barbara and said that they were good enough to sell.

Over the years the farm has sold its berries along with assorted baked goods, vegetables, and ice cream.

The cash-only farm has been known for their signature sweet buns that will have folks lining up from November through mid-April.

"Everybody around has been going there since basically they were born and it's grown," said the family friend. "People come from hours away just to stop by."

Knaus Berry Farm also has U-Pick strawberries and tomatoes, availability permitting.

When open, the farm and all its iconic menu items are available from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

And according to the farm's site, it’s been said that there are only two seasons in South Florida — when the Knaus Berry Farm bakery is open and when it’s closed.