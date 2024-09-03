Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office

Man got away with $6K in artwork after switching price tags at gallery in Lake Worth Beach: Deputies

An employee, who was recently hired, is the one who sold the artwork – while completely unaware of the real value.

By NBC6

An artist in Palm Beach County has lost thousands of dollars after he said a man entered his Lake Worth Beach gallery and switched price tags.

Deputies are now searching for the thief who got away with $6,500 worth of Gary Kroman's art while only paying about $50, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

"It took a lot time to do, it’s an important piece," Kroman told NBC6 affiliate WPTV.

Kroman said video caught the man walking into the gallery and swapping out the price tags of two art pieces.

One piece was $5,000 but swapped with a $22 price tag. Another piece was a hand-painted skateboard that went for $1,200 and was replaced with a $35 price tag.

Kroman said an employee, who was recently hired, is the one who sold the artwork -- while completely unaware of the real value.

“Pretty slick to think about, all you have to do is move around stickers on something and then you’ve got what you want," Kroman said.

PBSO urges anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

