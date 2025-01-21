Large police investigation underway outside strip club in NW Miami-Dade

A major police investigation was underway outside a strip club in northwest Miami-Dade early Tuesday.
Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials responded to the 12000 block of Northwest 27th Avenue around 2 a.m. after some sort of incident.
A man was seen being taken to the hospital and there was a yellow tarp at the scene, but officials haven't given any information.
Crime scene investigators were there and authorities had most of the street blocked off.
The incident happened outside a gentlemen's club where police have responded in the past.
In November of 2023 a woman died after a shootout involving a security guard. In March of 2019 there was another deadly shooting outside the club.
Other shootings happened in 2016, 2014 and 2012, when a security guard shot and killed a man.