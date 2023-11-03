Woman shot, killed following heated dispute at strip club in NW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating after reports of an apparent shooting near a strip club in NW Miami-Dade, officials said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, several individuals were engaged in a heated dispute inside of the establishment which then continued outside in the parking lot.

An unknown suspect then fired a gun and a woman sitting in the back seat of a car was struck and suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

The driver of the vehicle drove away and parked at 27th Avenue and NW 103rd Street where the victim was pronounced dead inside of the vehicle.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The westbound lanes on a stretch of NW 27th Avenue has been blocked off as police investigate the area near Club Climaxxx, a strip club located in the 12000 block of NW 27th Avenue in Miami.

Video captured at the scene shows Miami-Dade Police surrounding a sedan that was riddled with apparent bullet holes throughout and a potential victim inside.

NBC6 spoke to a woman at the club who said she was picking up her daughter when she heard several shots fired.

“The gun violence has to stop," the woman said. "I mean, innocent people are getting killed, and so forth and so on. It’s very sad.”

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.