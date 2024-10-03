Lauderhill woman says she stabbed man who followed her from ATM, dragged her from home

A woman says she fought off a man who attacked her and tried to steal her purse in Lauderhill during an encounter that police said left the man slashed by a knife.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of Northwest 21st Street.

Lauderhill Police said officers responded and learned a fight had taken place and the victim pulled out a knife in self-defense.

Cellphone video showed the victim, Robinette Varnidoe, holding a knife and screaming at the suspect.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Varnidoe told NBC6 she was walking home from the ATM when she noticed the man following her.

She said he followed her all the way to her house and when she went inside, he dragged her outside. She said that's when she grabbed a knife and stabbed him in self-defense.

"He grabbed my purse and my phone and tried to take my money and then we got to fighting and then I cut him," Varnidoe said.

Police said the suspect was slashed by the knife and fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

A short time later, officers received a call that a "suspicious" man was bleeding in the 4500 block of Northwest 26th Street, police said.

Officers found the suspect and took him into custody before he was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was in stable condition.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed officers with the man as he was laying on a sidewalk.

NBC6 A man is found bleeding in Lauderhill after a fight led to a stabbing, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.