Leaders, Community Come Together for Town Hall After Recent Shootings in SW Miami-Dade

The recent rash of violence in southwest Miami-Dade led community leaders and elected officials to gather Monday night for a community town hall.

There have been five shooting investigations in just the last two weeks in southwest Miami-Dade. The most recent shooting happened early Monday morning, sending a 16-year-old to the hospital in critical condition.

"There's no expiration date on our pain," said Romania Dukes, the founder of Mothers Fighting for Justice and the organizer of Monday's town hall. "It doesn't go away, so we must stand together and talk about it make some solutions, have some safe spaces for these kids to come."

Local activist Tangela Sears was already planning on participating in the town hall before she found out that the teen injured in the most recent shooting was her cousin.

"It's painful to have to see my family suffer," Sears said. "It's very difficult because it's not the first time we've dealt with gun violence in our families."

Elected officials from across southwest Dade and the county showed up to participate or show support, including Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

"We're talking about letting people know we care and also building trust, building trust with our law enforcement," Levine Cava said. "Because we need to partner with the community so that they will feel confident to tell us when they know something."

Police officials and program organizers also spoke about initiatives, resources, and the gaps that need to be filled.

The community also heard from parents who have lost kids to gun violence.

"I think it's just important that we all come out. Show our face. Show support for those who are fighting for the cause and help be a part of the solution," said Tracy Martin, Trayvon Martin's father.