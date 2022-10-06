‘Like a Bomb Went Off': Bonita Springs Family Among Many Who Lost Everything in Ian

More than a week after Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida, families were getting a first look at the destruction the powerful storm left behind.

At one mobile home park in Bonita Beach, a barrier island just south of where Ian made landfall last Wednesday, the storm surge wiped away the entire community.

Residents were allowed back Thursday to try to salvage whatever mementos they could but found most of the area wiped out.

Some homes were found on the other side of the bay in mango trees, while others were stuck in docks.

For Linda and Paul Wilczewski, who've lived in the area for 29 years, it was a total loss.

"We kinda had seen pictures ahead of time so we were a little prepared for this but the devastation is incredible," Linda said Thursday. "We can’t believe it, it's like a bomb went off."

The couple said they had no storm issues the first 20 years, but they were hit by Hurricane Irma and now Ian, just months after they retired.

One of the few things they were able to salvage was a mailbox with their name on it.

"It's worse than the pictures," Paul said. "You'd never think something like this would happen and it did happen, it's hard."