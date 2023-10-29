Live stream video shows moment shots were fired in Tampa shooting that left 2 people dead, 16 injured 

New video shared with NBC6 shows the exact moment of shooting during Halloween festivities in Tampa that left two people dead and other 16 injured.

A live stream captured the exact moment shots were fired while people in costumes were partying on the streets of the heart of Ybor City.

In the video dozens of people can be seen running for their lives and shouting after three shots were fired.

Another video posted on Instagram and shared with NBC6, shows people creating a stampede as they run for cover. Some people are seen hiding behind columns as others run past them in the background.

In one instance, the video shows a man in a white graphic tee holding a gun as he walks past the camera.

Moments later, a woman drops face-first near a barricade as another woman tries to hide her by toppling a desk.

Tampa Police Chief Bercaw announced that the suspect in the shooting, Tyrell Phillips, 22, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators believe there were at least two shooters involved, Bercaw said.

Police said that the shooting happened after two groups got into fight during a Halloween party in the 1600 block of East 7th Avenue in the Ybor City area.

“It was a disturbance or a fight between two groups. And in this fight between two groups we had hundreds of innocent people involved that were in the way,” Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said during a press conference at the scene.

One man, Emmitt Wilson, said his 14-year-old son was one of the victims who died. Police have not confirmed the ages or identities of the fatalities nor the injuries suffered by the victims taken to area hospitals.

“This the second child I done lost to gun violence,” Wilson said. “That’s all I got to say. I’m losing my mind right now; I don’t know what to do.”

Police are still investigating the reason for the fight between the two groups, he said.

Officers were at the scene at the time of the shooting but none were injured, Bercaw said.

“We’re asking anybody that was out there that has video — and we know there are some out there cause we’ve seen them on social media — anybody that has video of this, to please report it to us,” Bercaw said. “Call our non-emergency line at 813-231-6130.”

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said the incident shows the need for sensible gun control would help prevent these incidents from happening so often.

“Yet again, a senseless loss of life by those choosing to settle a dispute with firearms,” Mayor Jane Castor said. “Lives lost and others forever changed. To what end? The Tampa Police Department had 50 officers deployed in the area at the time, so this is not a law enforcement issue. Bad decisions made in a split second and the proliferation of readily available guns are responsible for these almost daily incidents. We can affect one half of this equation.”