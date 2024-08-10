only on 6

‘Loving' mother identified as victim of multi-car crash in Fort Lauderdale

Family members told NBC6 that Beatrice Cooper was in the car with her boyfriend, who also died.

By Niko Clemmons

A mother has been identified as one of the three people who were killed in a multi-car crash Thursday night in Fort Lauderdale.

Police said two men and a woman died after several cars crashed on Northwest 31st Avenue and 16th Street on Thursday night. Fire rescue also transported four people with life-threatening injuries to Broward Health Medical Center.

Janett Cooper said her daughter was heading down the right path.

“The tragedy they were in is so sad,” Janett Cooper said. “She was a good girl.”

Beatrice Cooper, one of eight children, was a hairstylist and getting ready to start a cleaning business. Her mother described her as loving and creative.

“She was making a change in her life, out of all the negative, but she was actually making a change,” Lasundra Williams said.

Beatrice Cooper was a mother to two girls. One of her daughters said her mom meant everything to her.

“I got a lot of my characteristics from her,” Kinia Cooper said. 

Several families are trying to process this tragedy. Beatrice Cooper's family is holding each other tighter and remembering the good times.

“She was a funny person, loved to get herself into stuff ... she loved braids and making kids look good,” Lasundra Williams said.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department's Traffic Homicide investigators are conducting an investigation. 

There is a GoFundMe for Cooper’s family.

