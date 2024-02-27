Man who crashed stolen Camaro during Miami-Dade chase expected to be charged in KY murder

A man who police said crashed a stolen Camaro during a chase in Miami-Dade Monday is likely facing charges in connection with a Kentucky murder case, records showed.

Liobys Caro-Mena, 38, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Monday night on a long list of charges including grand theft of a vehicle, fleeing and eluding police at a high speed, leaving the scene of a crash, reckless driving with damage to property or person, and driving without a valid license, records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Liobys Caro-Mena

According to an arrest report released Tuesday, Miami-Dade Police had received a tip from the FBI that the stolen red Camaro that was part of a murder investigation in Louisville was possibly in the county.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Detectives saturated the area and spotted the vehicle on Northwest 87th Street near Northwest 18 Avenue but when they tried to stop it the driver, Caro-Mena, fled and a chase ensued, officials said.

The Camaro hit a vehicle at the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 103rd Street, leaving the other driver injured, and kept going, the report said.

It eventually collided with multiple vehicles that were stopped at a red light on 119th Street and Northwest 27th Avenue, causing the Camaro to flip onto its side.

Surveillance footage obtained by NBC6 showed the Camaro speeding down Northwest 27th Avenue, followed by police cruisers. Cellphone footage from a witness showed the immediate aftermath of the crash, as officers approach the Camaro.

Police said Caro-Mena was taken into custody and brought to a local hospital to be checked out before he was booked into jail.

The arrest report said Caro-Mena, who is from Louisville, is being held while Louisville Metro Police obtain an homicide warrant in the murder case.

That case involves the death of a man who was found dead Sunday from blunt force trauma.

The Jefferson County Coroner's office identified the person killed as 45-year-old Alain Garcia Perez.

The Camaro is believed to be Perez's car, though Louisville Police have only said that Caro-Mena was considered a "person of interest" in the killing of Perez.

No other serious injuries were reported in the chase and crashes.