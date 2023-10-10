Man accused of kidnapping and sexually battering 12-year-old girl in Hollywood

A North Carolina man was arrested after police said he allegedly kidnapped and sexually battered a 12-year-old girl in Hollywood.

Shane Lee Taylor, 44, was arrested on kidnapping, sexual battery, lewd and lascivious molestation, and battery charges, Broward County jail records showed.

The incident unfolded on Thursday when the girl called police and said a man had taken her in a vehicle and sexually assaulted her, an arrest report said.

Broward County Jail Shane Lee Taylor

The girl said she'd been taken at a CVS near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and said the man's vehicle had been involved in a crash that allowed her to escape.

Officers found her in the 2800 block of Hollywood Boulevard, near the area where Taylor had been involved in the crash, the report said.

An officer who responded to the crash said Taylor's "hand was shaking and he appeared nervous," the report said.

The girl identified Taylor as the man who'd taken her and her description of the vehicle was consistent with the vehicle Taylor was reportedly driving, the report said.

The keychain Taylor had on him was also consistent with one described by the girl, the report said.

The report, which was heavily redacted, said Taylor spoke with detectives but at one point requested an attorney.

Taylor also told detectives he lives in North Carolina but comes to Florida for work, the report said.

Taylor was booked into jail, where he remained held without bond Tuesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.