Man accused of posing as woman's Uber driver, taking her to motel against her will

A South Florida rideshare driver is accused of picking up a tourist he wasn't assigned to in Miami Beach before bringing her to a motel against her own will.

The victim says Danny Maurad-Avecillas was posing as her Uber driver and instead of taking her to her Airbnb, she woke up in a motel without her clothes on.

She claims that he sexually assaulted her and used her credit card to pay for the motel and to fill up his car with gas.

Maurad-Avecillas is facing charges including credit card fraud, but the judge says there's also probable cause for kidnapping.

He's been ordered to have no contact with the victim, and Miami Police say this may not be the first time, as he's being investigated for allegedly targeting other women waiting for their ride-share.

Uber reacted to the accusations in a statement.

"There are no words to describe this sickening behavior. We removed the driver’s access as soon as this was reported to us and are supporting law enforcement with their investigation," an Uber spokesperson stated.