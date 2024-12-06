Pembroke Pines

Man arrested months after hitting woman with car at Pembroke Park gas station: Police

Kristopher Keith Roman, 29, has been accused of intentionally striking the victim near the Orion gas station at 3990 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard on Sept. 12.

A man was arrested and charged with attempted felony murder on Thursday for a hit-and-run crash in September that left a woman fighting for her life in Pembroke Park. 

Pembroke Park police said surveillance video shows Roman at around 2:24 a.m. “entering the gas station” in his 2022 light blue Honda Accord and “intentionally accelerating toward the victim.”

The victim was found unresponsive and suffered multiple traumatic injuries, authorities said. She was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition. 

Kristopher Keith Roman, 29
Broward Sheriff's Office
Kristopher Keith Roman, 29

NBC6 is working to learn more about her recovery. 

Police said a further investigation revealed that cell tower data confirmed that Roman was in the area during the offense. 

Additionally, days later, Roman allegedly “filed a delayed stolen vehicle report and arranged for the repossession of the vehicle.” 

