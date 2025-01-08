Man claims self-defense in brutal killings of 2 women at luxury Miami highrise in 2019

Nearly six years after two women were found slashed and brutally murdered inside a luxury condominium complex in Miami's Edgewater neighborhood, the alleged killer is on trial.

Franklyn Delanoy Williams, 51, is facing two second-degree murder charges for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend and another woman to death.

Miami-Dade Corrections Franklyn Williams, in his 2019 arrest photo

Sophia Simpson, 35, and 27-year-old Gabrella Griffith were found lifeless and decomposing in a unit at the Paraiso Bay building on May 7, 2019.

During testimony at Williams' trial on Wednesday, it was learned Griffith, or "Gabby" as loved ones called her, had 10 wounds across her body, including a slice on her neck cutting through her muscles and arteries.

"Gabby was alive when she received this wound because of the tremendous amount of blood loss which indicates her heart was still beating and pumping blood," said Dr. Emma Lew, a retired medical examiner while testifying to jurors on Wednesday.

Simpson had more than 50 wounds, including on her face, neck, head, back, and arms. Jurors at times looked away while seeing the gruesome crime scene pictures of the two bodies covered in blood, the decomposed skin, and the countless stab wounds.

On the other hand, Williams claims he was was legally defending himself against the two women. His attorneys claim there was more to the story and that the victims came at him with a knife to fight.

It will be up to jurors to decide if the killings were legally justified. Trial continues Thursday.