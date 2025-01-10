Man convicted in brutal killings of 2 women at luxury Miami highrise in 2019

Nearly six years after two women were found slashed and brutally murdered inside a luxury condominium complex in Miami's Edgewater neighborhood, the man who killed them has been found guilty.

Franklyn Delanoy Williams, 51, was convicted by jurors Friday of two counts of second-degree murder in the May 7, 2019 killings of his girlfriend, 35-year-old Sophia Simpson, and her cousin, 27-year-old Gabrella Griffith.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Family Photos Sophia Simpson and Gabrella Griffith

During the trial Williams took the stand and confessed to killing the two women, saying he did so in self-defense.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"She grabbed the knife and I was sitting on the bed," Williams said on the stand Thursday. "She came and stabbed me. I held up my hands and I had gotten cut."

But prosecutors rejected the self-defense claim, noting that Simpson was found with more than 50 wounds while her cousin was found with 10 wounds.

"He attacks her with the knife and stabs her 50 times, ladies and gentlemen, predominately in the back. The back, the back of the head, the neck," prosecutor Lindsay Davis said during closing arguments. "And she has defense wounds on her hand, in trying to shield and protect herself."

Jurors began deliberations Friday afternoon and quickly delivered their verdict after about two hours of deliberations.

Williams now faces up to life in prison.