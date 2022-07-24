Man Dead, Gunman at Large in SW Miami-Dade Shooting

A man was killed in a Southwest Miami-Dade shooting on Saturday night.

Miami-Dade police responded to 1925 SW 125 Court to reports of a shooting at approximately 9:58 p.m.

Upon arrival, MDPD discovered a man with an apparent gunshot wound. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

The preliminary investigation revealed two men were involved in a verbal altercation, which escalated when a firearm was produced, and the victim was shot.

The subject fled the scene and remains at large. No further information was available at this time.

The incident is under investigation by the MDPD Homicide Bureau. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.