Man detained in NYC in shooting of Cuban reggaeton star El Taiger in Miami: Sources

A Hialeah man wanted for questioning in connection with the fatal shooting of Cuban reggaeton star El Taiger in Miami earlier this month has been detained in New York, sources said.

The man, 49-year-old Damien Valdez-Galloso, was detained in New York City, sources told Telemundo 51.

Miami Police had announced earlier this month that Valdez-Galloso was being sought for questioning in the Oct. 3 shooting of the singer.

The 37-year-old El Taiger, whose real name was Jose Manuel Carbajal Zaldivar, had been found unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound in the back of an SUV near Northwest 9th Avenue and 17th Street.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in extremely critical condition and died from his injuries days later, on Oct. 10.

Police haven't given any other details on Valdez-Galloso's possible connection to the case.