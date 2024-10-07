Man wanted for questioning in shooting of Cuban singer El Taiger in Miami

A Hialeah man is wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting of Cuban reggaeton star El Taiger in Miami last week.

Damien Valdez-Galloso, 49, is being sought for questioning in Thursday's shooting, Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales said Monday.

"We definitely know that he has some information that we need in reference to the ongoing investigation," Morales told reporters.

Miami Police Damien Valdez-Galloso is wanted for questioning in the shooting of El Taiger Miami Police officials said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The singer, whose real name is José Manuel Carbajal Zaldívar, was brought to Jackson Memorial Hospital Thursday with a gunshot wound and had initially been in extremely critical condition.

The 37-year-old had been found unresponsive in the back of an SUV near Northwest 9th Avenue and 17th Street.

Morales said the singer remained in very serious but stable condition on Monday.

Cuban reggaeton star El Taiger remained in "very critical condition" after he was found shot in Miami. NBC6's Sophia Hernandez reports

The chief also confirmed that it was a criminal investigation and that it was not a suicide attempt, as some have reported.

Morales said detectives have been working non-stop on the case and are following up on all leads.

"We are not certain if there's any other individuals that are related to the investigation that might be out there," Morales said. "But for now we need to speak to this gentleman today so if the public can help us out it will definitely help this investigation."