Miramar

Man dies days after after double shooting at Miramar office park

Devon Blake, 58, died from his injuries following Tuesday's shooting, Miramar Police officials said Thursday

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man has died just days after he was one of two people shot at an office park in Miramar, police said.

Devon Blake, 58, died from his injuries following Tuesday's shooting, Miramar Police officials said Thursday.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Blake and a second person were shot in the 10700 block of Enterprise Way near Coaster Furniture.

Juan Morales, who works at Coaster Furniture, said the victim was buying lunch from a food truck that goes to the business daily when he was shot.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

“I was in shock for a minute, you know, it happened right there at the warehouse, in the yard,” Morales said.

According to Morales, he saw someone wearing an orange shirt and black mask take off running and noticed his colleague was on the ground with multiple gunshots.

Morales said the second victim was injured in the leg.

Local

Caught on Camera 10 mins ago

South Miami man on voyeurism probation busted again after videos show him in neighbor's yard: Cops

Uber 27 mins ago

Curious what life would look like without a car? Uber will give you $1,000 to find out

Authorities swarmed the area but the gunman wasn't found. Police said they're still investigating the shooting.

This article tagged under:

Miramar
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us