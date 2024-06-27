Man dies days after after double shooting at Miramar office park

A man has died just days after he was one of two people shot at an office park in Miramar, police said.

Devon Blake, 58, died from his injuries following Tuesday's shooting, Miramar Police officials said Thursday.

Blake and a second person were shot in the 10700 block of Enterprise Way near Coaster Furniture.

Juan Morales, who works at Coaster Furniture, said the victim was buying lunch from a food truck that goes to the business daily when he was shot.

“I was in shock for a minute, you know, it happened right there at the warehouse, in the yard,” Morales said.

According to Morales, he saw someone wearing an orange shirt and black mask take off running and noticed his colleague was on the ground with multiple gunshots.

Morales said the second victim was injured in the leg.

Authorities swarmed the area but the gunman wasn't found. Police said they're still investigating the shooting.