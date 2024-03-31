Man drives into South Pointe Park inlet while allegedly under influence

A DUI investigation is underway in Miami Beach, after a man drove a car into the South Pointe Park inlet on Easter Sunday.

Video from Only in Dade shows crews working to remove the submerged vehicle, as well as the suspected driver appearing to take a sobriety test before he was taken into police custody.

INFOBAE Car recovered from South Pointe Park inlet. Photo from INFOBAE.

22-year-old Yandeivy Chavez Dominguez was later charged with driving under the influence. His bond was reportedly set at $1,000.

Yandeivy Chavez Dominguez mugshot

No injuries were reported, according to police.