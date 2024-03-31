Miami Beach

Man drives into South Pointe Park inlet while allegedly under influence

Only in Dade video shows the suspected driver appearing to take a sobriety test before he was taken into police custody

By Victoria Jardine

A DUI investigation is underway in Miami Beach, after a man drove a car into the South Pointe Park inlet on Easter Sunday.

Video from Only in Dade shows crews working to remove the submerged vehicle, as well as the suspected driver appearing to take a sobriety test before he was taken into police custody.

Car in water South Pointe Park
INFOBAE
Car recovered from South Pointe Park inlet. Photo from INFOBAE.

22-year-old Yandeivy Chavez Dominguez was later charged with driving under the influence. His bond was reportedly set at $1,000.

Yandeivy Chavez Dominguez mugshot

No injuries were reported, according to police.

Miami Beach
