Man Exposed Himself to FIU Student in Classroom: Police

A man is facing charges after police said he exposed himself to a Florida International University student inside a classroom.

Michael Hwanampe, 25, was arrested Tuesday for false imprisonment, lewd and lascivious behavior, resisting an officer without violence, and marijuana possession, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

According to the report, the student was walking in to class in a chemestry and physics room Tuesday afternoon when she was approached by Hwanampe who started a conversation with her.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While he was talking to the victim Hwanampe turned off the light and exposed himself then began masturbating, telling the victim "nobody's here," the report said.

The victim was in fear so she turned on the light and tried to leave the room but Hwanampe was in front of the door, the report said.

The victim asked him three times to move away from the door but he refused, though when she said she was calling the police, he moved, the report said.

Hwanampe followed her for 2-3 minutes then fled, the report said.

Later in the day, the victim saw Hwanampe while she was attending class and called police.

Officers responded and tried to take him into custody but he pulled away in an attempt to not be cuffed, the report said.

After Hwanampe was taken into custody, officers found marijuana in his backpack, the report said.

Hwanampe was booked into jail where he remained held on $6,000 bond Wednesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.