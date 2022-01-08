Man Shot While Driving on Florida Turnpike Saturday

A man was taken to Jackson Medical Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center after a shooting incident off the Florida Turnpike, according to a release by the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred in the area of Northwest 199th Street around 2 p.m. Saturday.

According to FHP, the occupant of an unknown vehicle pulled up next to a black Hyundai Genesis SUV traveling south on the Turnpike and shot a firearm several times.

The driver of the Hyundai and the car were struck multiple times.

The investigation continues and FHP has not identified the suspect or the vehicle he was driving.

The southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike were shutdown following the incident but have been cleared.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.