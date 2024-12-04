Man killed in Hollywood baby shower shooting remembered as ‘well-loved'

Shun Robinson is coming to terms with the violent death of his friend Octavius Jackson, one of two men killed early Sunday morning outside Jaycee Hall in Hollywood.

“They was trying to de-escalate, one thing led to another, and two good people wound up dead,” Robinson said.

Robinson said Jackson and the other victim – identified by police are Taron Nicks, 44 – attended a baby shower and wedding anniversary celebration at the venue that ended around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said an altercation outside escalated to gunfire and four people were shot. Jackson and Nicks were killed.

“Both of those guys had jobs, they had kids, they’re not in the streets doing anything wrong,” Robinson said.

Robinson said Jackson is well known in Carol City. In the late 1990s, Jackson played for the football team and was homecoming king at Carol City High School. Then he went on to play in Tallahassee for FSU.

“I’m pretty sure he’s wishing he could go back to those days,” Robinson said.

Jackson ran an HVAC company and enjoyed playing cards and dominoes, Robinson said. He leaves behind a teenage daughter and a host of friends.

“In Carol City OJ (Jackson) was well-loved in the neighborhood, he was a good guy,” Robinson said.

Police say two other people shot were hospitalized, one has since been discharged. They’ve identified persons of interest, but no arrests have been made.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to share it with Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477)