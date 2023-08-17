Man remains in coma weeks after he was shoved during night out in Fort Lauderdale

Nearly 50 days after what was supposed to be a joyous birthday celebration in downtown Fort Lauderdale, family members say Andy Palacios remains in a medically induced coma, battling brain bleeding and swelling.

On July 1, at Capone’s Nightclub, what began as a birthday bash for the soon-to-be father of two took a tragic turn.

Investigators say surveillance footage from that evening reportedly shows Palacios speaking to bouncers in a peaceful manner after being escorted outside of the nightclub.

Fort Lauderdale Police say the video then appears to show Palacios being aggressively pushed by a bouncer to the ground, resulting in his head hitting a curb.

“We weren’t able to make contact with him. So come Monday morning, he did not show up to work,” said Daisy Palacios, Andy's sister. “Thankfully he does work with my sister and her husband. They were able to track his work phone. We then saw that he was at the hospital where we immediately called and they advised that he was in the ICU.”

The incident prompted an investigation by the Fort Lauderdale Police, leading to the arrest of Justin Brown in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on July 13.

Brown has since been extradited to Broward County and posted bond. Records show he’s entered a not guilty plea and demanded a trial.

His attorney informed NBC6 that they are currently gathering facts and awaiting discovery from the State Attorney's Office before commenting.

NBC6 reached out to Capone’s Nightclub for an official statement and access to the surveillance footage, and we’re awaiting a reply.

Andy Palacios is now in a medically induced coma

"It’s still a tragedy as another person's life is being ruined by this. We don’t wish any harm upon anyone else’s family,” said Daisy.

While Andy's family faces escalating medical bills and an uncertain future, they turn to their community for support.

"Forty-eight days later, and we still don’t know what happens... We don’t understand why he was put in such a situation,” said Daisy.

At the heart of the tragedy, Fort Lauderdale's community remains hopeful for Andy's recovery, with many rallying behind his family in their time of need. You can find more information on how to assist and support the family here.