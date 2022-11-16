Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of MMA Fighter at South Florida Home

The man who prosecutors said organized a group that later murdered a mixed martial arts fighter during a botched 2017 home invasion in Palm Beach County was sentenced Tuesday.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports Roberto Ortiz, 23, was sentenced to life in prison for first degree murder with a firearm in the death of Aaron Rajman, who was killed at his West Boca Raton home.

Ortiz had been convicted of the crime in August and is the fourth person to be sentenced in the case.

Prosecutors said Ortiz brought all the attackers together and provided the weapons, creating the situation that led to Rajman's death.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Members of Ortiz's family pleaded for a lesser sentence while Rajman's family participated in a Zoom video.

"You will get to see your child and your nephew and your friend," sister Logan Rajman said. "We will never ever see Aaron again."

Ortiz was also sentenced to 22 and a half years for each count of home invasion with a firearm.