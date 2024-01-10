Miami-Dade

Man shot, killed inside NE Miami-Dade business; two subjects at large

The victim, a man in his mid-20s, has not been identified.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was killed and two shooters are at large Wednesday after a shooting inside a business in northeast Miami-Dade, police said.

Officers responded at around 3:15 p.m. to a business along Northeast 199th Street and 2nd Avenue to reports of a man being shot, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

According to investigators, two men dressed in dark clothing entered the business and shot a customer inside.

Police initially said two men got into a dispute that escalated, and one of the men shot the other with his firearm.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Police said two Black males fled in a white sedan in an unknown direction.

The motive was under investigation. The victim, a man in his mid-20s, has not been identified.

Further information was not available.

The nearby roads were closed off for the investigation. Footage from Chopper 6 showed a large police presence at the office building.

