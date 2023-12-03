Miami-Dade

Man shot multiple times and dies in Little Havana

The shooting occurred on 328 Southwest 15th Avenue on Sunday morning.

A man was shot multiple times in a home in Little Havana on Sunday morning.

According to Miami Police, the man, who was in his 30's, was found in critical condition at around 1:30 A.M.

Miami Fire Rescue was able to take the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center but was later declared dead, according to the police.

