Man shot multiple times and dies in Little Havana

A man was shot multiple times in a home in Little Havana on Sunday morning.
According to Miami Police, the man, who was in his 30's, was found in critical condition at around 1:30 A.M.
Miami Fire Rescue was able to take the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center but was later declared dead, according to the police.
Stay tuned with NBC6 for more updates on this developing story.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.