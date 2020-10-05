Man Tied Woman's Hands and Feet, Drowned Her in Dania Beach Canal: BSO

A man is facing a murder charge after authorities said he tied a woman's hands and feet then drowned her in a Dania Beach canal.

Lorenzo Jerome Pulliam, 28, was arrested Saturday on a first-degree murder charge in the killing of 23-year-old Allyson Williams, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

The body of Williams was found the morning of Sept. 25 floating in the Dania Beach Cut-off Canal near Northeast 3rd Avenue, officials said.

Homicide detectives looking into her death identified Pulliam as someone possibly involved in her death, and obtained multiple search warrants and evidence that implicated him in her murder, officials said.

Detectives determined Pulliam tied Williams' hands and feet and threw her into the canal, then he jumped in to the water to drown her back on Sept. 21, officials said.

After killing her, Pulliam untied her hands and feet and tried to dispose of the body, officials said.

Pulliam was later arrested at his apartment in Dania Beach, and was being held without bond Monday, Broward County jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.