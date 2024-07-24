Fort Lauderdale

Mayor and police chief to discuss Fort Lauderdale shooting that killed 3-year-old

Rylo Yancy was killed in the Sunday afternoon drive-by shooting during another child's birthday party at a park

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fort Lauderdale's mayor and police chief were expected to speak Wednesday about gun violence in the city following the tragic drive-by shooting that killed a 3-year-old as he attended a birthday party at a park.

Mayor Dean Trantalis and Police Chief Bill Schultz were holding a news conference at Riverland Park, the scene of the Sunday afternoon shooting that claimed the life of 3-year-old Rylo Yancy.

Yancy's grandmother also said she will attend the 10:30 a.m. news conference.

Yancy was attending another child's birthday party at the park when the drive-by shooting unfolded.

The boy was hit by the gunfire and died from his injuries.

Family Photos
Rylo Yancy

Police said detectives later identified and located one of the vehicles involved, but said no arrests have been made.

A possible motive for the shooting was unknown, but police are investigating.

