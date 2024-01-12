Miami Beach couple arrested after severely injured infant found with 18 fractured ribs

A Miami Beach couple is facing charges after their infant son was hospitalized with severe injuries including 18 fractured ribs, authorities said.

Tina Joy Palmer, 37, and Stephen Michael Palmer, 42, were arrested Thursday on charges of child neglect with great bodily harm.

Stephen Palmer also faces a charge of aggravated child abuse or torture causing great bodily harm, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Stephen and Tina Palmer

According to arrest warrants, the charges were filed after their son, who'd been born back on Oct. 18, was found unresponsive at their Collins Avenue apartment and had to be rushed to the hospital.

When fire rescue crews arrived, Stephen Palmer was giving the infant CPR, and rescue workers started giving the baby chest compressions as he was rushed to Mount Sinai Medical Center, the warrants said.

The baby was resuscitated and intubated before being flown to Nicklaus Children's Hospital, where he was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit.

Doctors determined the infant had several rib fractures, which were not consistent with CPR and "presented a level of concern," the warrants said.

In addition, he had a brain bleed and a deep laceration above his chin and below his lower lip, the warrants said.

Stephen Palmer told investigators he'd woken up and found the infant unresponsive with "blue colored lips," the warrants said.

He also said the infant had a recent fever and was given Children's Tylenol, and had recent and frequent large spit ups and had been recently crying more than usual but believed it was due to colic, the warrants said.

Tina Palmer said the chin laceration may have come from squeezing baby bottle too hard, the warrants said.

Neither parent could say where the rib fractures and other serious injuries may have come from, though Stephen Palmer told investigators he believes the infant is "very fragile," the warrants said.

Tina Palmer said the baby hadn't seen a pediatrician since his two-week appointment due to her working two jobs, the warrants said.

Nurses examined the child again and found a total of 18 rib fractures, along with a fractured bone in his right hand and acute hemorrhaging/blood in the right and left side of his brain including neurological damage, the warrants said.

The infant also had injuries to his genitals along with lacerations that were scabbed on his right big toe, left hand, and a couple around his neck, the warrants said.

"It was noted that these injuries were not consistent with CPR and were deemed highly suspicious for non-accidental trauma indictive of severe physical abuse," the warrants said.

The couple was booked into jail early Friday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.