Miami Central High School football forced to forfeit games over ineligible player

The Miami Central High School football team is being forced to forfeit a number of games over an ineligible player.

The Florida High School Athletic Association deemed the Miami Central Rockets used an ineligible player and they must now forfeit all 8 victories, according to a report released Monday.

The team was also placed on administrative probation until Nov. 1, 2025, and was fined $900 for the violation.

According to the ruling, the Rockets used a fifth-year student-athlete and self-reported the violation. The name of the student was redacted from the report from the FHSAA.

The Miami-Dade County School Board has not sent over a statement, but the report said the school will take corrective actions and mentioned "The alleged player has been removed from the practice and will never play football again at Miami Central."

Sports Illustrated ranked The Rockets as No. 6 in Florida before this ruling came down.

The report says school administrators have the right to appeal the decision within the next 10 business days.

NBC6 reached out to the school board and are waiting on a statement.