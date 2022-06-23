Miami Condo Residents Protest Over Buildings' ‘Alarming' Issues

Owners of a condominium near Miami International Airport aired their grievances in a protest Thursday over worries about the condition of their buildings, saying there's cracking, roof leaks and other "alarming" issues.

A group of residents from the Blue Lagoon Condominiums, located at 5085-5099 NW 7th Street, gathered to protest their homeowners association, which they say has kept increasing monthly dues and other fees even while owners complained about the lack of maintenance.

Blue Lagoon residents provided photos and videos of the structural damage, including cracking, peeling and signs of spalling.

They also provided an excerpt of a 300-page structural report of the Blue Lagoon that stated, "the damages shown do not cause a danger to life or safety."

It continues, "The exterior walls and balcony slabs ... are generally in good condition. However, some of the damages require immediate attention to prevent further and costly repairs."

"Homeowners do not agree with this, because the video and pictures they've been collecting and sharing to their private FB group shows the complete opposite. The evidence is quite alarming," a news release stated.

Homeowners also claimed the condo board waived funding of reserves without a proper owner vote. Starting in 2025, state law will require condo boards to set money aside to cover future major repairs.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.