Miami-Dade County, City of Miami Cancel Remaining Summer Camps Amid Pandemic Concerns

The recent surge in coronavirus cases in South Florida has forced Miami-Dade County and the city of Miami to close all summer camps at parks starting this week.

The county announced the closures would start Monday and registration would not be accepted for future weeks while refunds would be issued for advance payments.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said a total of four children have tested positive at camps in the city so far.

The Miami Herald reported that Friday was the final day for remaining summer camps and for those that were to reopen, instead of the planned end on Aug. 7. Officials didn’t publicize the decision but notified parents by letter.

Miami-Dade’s Parks Department said they would continue to offer virtual experiences, which include camps online for arts, education, fitness and more.