Miami-Dade County Begins Shipping Requested Mail-in Ballots to Voters

Over 530,000 ballots were sent out just before 9 a.m., over 120,000 more than requested during the last election

By Julia Bagg

With the presidential election less than five weeks away, a record number of mail-in ballots were shipped Thursday to voters in Miami-Dade County who requested one.

Over 530,000 ballots were sent out just after 9 a.m., over 120,000 more than requested during the last election, with voters having until October 24th to make their request for a ballot.

Voters will need to sign their name in the red box on the back of each ballot and fill out contact information so the Miami-Dade Elections Department can contact you if there is a problem.

“My message to our voters in this election is not to wait,” said Supervisor of Elections Christina White. “Get your ballot in the mail as soon as possible, it's very important.”

White said voters will be able to track their ballots on the elections department’s website.

“There should be no question mark about whether or not we received it or if it was processed and counted,” she added.

The county has already paid postage and you can drop off ballots at over 30 locations or at the Elections Department by 7 p.m. on November 3rd.

Officials say ballots should begin arriving at homes in the next few days.

