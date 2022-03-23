Miami-Dade Detectives Knock On Doors, Seek Answers In Teen's Shooting

Doctors won’t give Ana Acevedo a certain answer about whether her son will survive.

“He’s between life and death,” she explained through tears.

Her son, Justin Acevedo, turned 18 in the hospital yesterday where doctors operated on him to relieve some brain swelling. They kept him in an induced coma.

Someone shot the southwest Miami-Dade teen in the head on Sunday afternoon, while he sat in his blue Toyota Tundra waiting to pick up a friend at BCC apartments of Southwest 211th Street and U.S. 1.

“We heard three shots,” Maria Garcia said.

She lives in the same building as the friend Justin was coming to pick up. Police say Justin would often drive to the apartment complex to give his friend a ride to work.

It was just before 1:20 p.m. when someone shot Justin and then took off. Detectives believe Justin was targeted, and on Wednesday morning knocked on doors looking for tips.

“You never know when you might knock on that one door, and they may give you that one small piece,” said MDPD detective Alvaro Zabaleta. “No matter how small that piece may be, it could be crucial for this case.”

Justin’s mother and police are asking anyone who knows anything to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

