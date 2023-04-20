Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade Inmate Gives Birth to Baby at Center of Bizarre Court Case

The child of Natalia Harrell, who was arrested last July on a second-degree murder charge, was born Sunday and in the care of relatives, family members said Thursday.

By Heather Walker and Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pregnant Miami-Dade inmate has given birth to a baby who had been at the center of a bizarre legal case.

The child of Natalia Harrell, who was arrested last July on a second-degree murder charge, was born Sunday and in the care of relatives, family members said Thursday.

Both baby and mother were said to be healthy, though after giving birth at Jackson Memorial Hospital, the 24-year-old Harrell was brought back to jail.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Natalia Harrell
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The baby had made national news before their birth when a petition was filed earlier this year seeking the unborn baby's release from jail, claiming the child was being unlawfully held.

The unusual petition also claimed the unborn child had received inadequate prenatal care while Harrell has been held without bond.

Miami-Dade Corrections officials disputed that claim, and an attorney representing the department said there was never a concern about the baby’s health based on Harrell’s numerous visits to an obstetrician at Jackson Memorial and her being prescribed supplements and prenatal vitamins.

Local

Caught on Camera 2 hours ago

Suspects Caught on Camera Stealing Jet Skis in Fort Lauderdale

Florida 24 mins ago

Bodycam Video Shows Trapper Wrangling 5-Foot Gator in Front of Cutler Bay Home

Florida's 3rd District Court of Appeals dismissed the emergency petition last month. Days later, a Miami-Dade judge denied bond for Harrell.

Harrell is accused of fatally shooting 28-year-old Gladys Borcela after the two got into an argument in an Uber, police said.

The shooting was captured on the Uber driver's surveillance camera, a key piece of evidence in the case.

Her attorneys have argued Harrell was acting in self-defense, saying she was assaulted by Borcela and was in fear for her life and the life of her unborn child when she fired the fatal shot.

Prosecutors argued that Harrell had pulled out a gun and had it in between her legs even before they said Borcela made any sort of movement towards Harrell.

Defense attorneys have said in court records that they'll seek to have the case dismissed under Florida's so-called "Stand Your Ground" law.

Harrell's next court date is in September.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us