Miami-Dade Mayor Tests Positive for COVID-19

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has tested positive for COVID-19.
Levine Cava tweeted Monday that her husband, Dr. Robert Cava, was exposed by one of his patients and also tested positive Monday. They both have mild symptoms and are in quarantine.
"Our family is no different from the thousands of other families at heightened risk of exposure due to the sacrifice of healthcare workers and first responders on the frontlines – the heroes and heroines who work to keep us safe," Levine Cava said in a series of tweets. "I’m more grateful than ever for their bravery."
Levine Cava said she was exposed over the Thanksgiving holiday and has not had any in-person contact with other county employees.
The news comes days after Congressman-elect and former county mayor Carlos Gimenez announced he and his wife tested positive for the virus.