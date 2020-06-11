Miami-Dade Police Department Bans Use of Chokeholds by Officers

The Miami-Dade Police Department is banning a type of chokehold amid calls for a change in police tactics in the wake of protests over the killing of George Floyd.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez announced Thursday that he is no longer authorizing officers to use what's called an applied carotid triangle restraint.

"This decision was based on a multitude of factors to include officer and public safety, feedback from policing professionals, members of our community, local leaders and officials, and recommendations from the Police Executive Research Forum," Ramirez said in a statement.

I’m thankful for the valuable conversations I’ve been able to have over the past weeks. Upon being appointed Director of the @MiamiDadePD at the beginning of this year, I began a review process that initiated changes which (1/5)... — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) June 11, 2020

Ramirez said the department's Public Safety Training Institute is amending its training protocols and departmental policies.

"As a progressive agency, we must remain in a constant state of review and open to emerging best practices and community feedback," Ramirez said.