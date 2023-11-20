Miami-Dade Police officer grazed by bullet in Miami Gardens shooting

An investigation was underway after a Miami-Dade Police officer was grazed by a bullet in a shooting in Miami Gardens Monday morning.

The incident happened in the area of Northwest 154th Street and Northwest 20th Avenue.

Footage showed a massive police presence in the area. Officers in tactical gear appeared to be searching nearby neighborhoods for a suspect or suspects.

Miami-Dade Police officials confirmed one of their officers was grazed and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Footage from the hospital showed the injured officer alert and moving his arm on a stretcher with what appeared to be a bandage around this head.

It's unknown what led to the shooting. No other details were immediately known.

