Miami Gardens

Miami-Dade Police officer grazed by bullet in Miami Gardens shooting

The incident happened in the area of Northwest 154th Street and Northwest 20th Avenue

By Brian Hamacher and Chris Hush

An investigation was underway after a Miami-Dade Police officer was grazed by a bullet in a shooting in Miami Gardens Monday morning.

The incident happened in the area of Northwest 154th Street and Northwest 20th Avenue.

Footage showed a massive police presence in the area. Officers in tactical gear appeared to be searching nearby neighborhoods for a suspect or suspects.

Miami-Dade Police officials confirmed one of their officers was grazed and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Footage from the hospital showed the injured officer alert and moving his arm on a stretcher with what appeared to be a bandage around this head.

It's unknown what led to the shooting. No other details were immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami GardensMiami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us