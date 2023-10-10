Miami-Dade Schools highlight the importance of mental health

A long stretch and a deep breath are a good start to overall wellness. Miami-Dade County Public Schools used those techniques to alert students about the mental health services available at all campuses and even at home.

“To support the students day to day with their mental health, but I also help to coordinate with the parents outside of school for them to receive support and therapy outside of school,” said Christina Cueto, a mental health coordinator with MDCPS.

One hundred forty-three mental health professionals work alongside school counselors, social workers and psychologists every day across the district. Seizing on the significance of World Mental Health Day, they want students and parents to know they have access to it and that it’s working.

“We are seeing more students receiving services, which is a good thing, catching them on the early end, helping them, supporting them,” said Sally Alston, Assistant Superintendent of Mental Health & Student Services. “We are seeing a lot less on the other end where it might become some type of a crisis.”

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The strongest message to students is they are not alone. There are counselors and mental health coordinators to speak with anytime about anything. The students are listening.

“There’s a lot of negative stigma about it and as high schoolers, we need to prioritize because this isn’t the real world yet, once we get out there, we won't have these services and won't be able to access this at all times,” said Isabella Diaz, who graduates in 2025. “I think if we learn to take care of ourselves first at this age, I think it will benefit us throughout our entire lives.”

With the Israel-Hamas War breaking out just in the last few days, counselors advise parents to answer questions kids may have, calmly.

“You want to be honest, but you don’t want to give them more information than they can handle. So talk to them and be honest without too much information,” said Sylvia Sarkarati, Curriculum Support Specialist with MDCPS.

The district also has a Mental Health Services Parent/Student Assistance Line available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, (305) 995-7100.